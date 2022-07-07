This is going to be an important year for Byron Jones
By Matt Serniak
Byron Jones is entering his third season with the Miami Dolphins and the veteran corner seems to bring mixed emotions when his name is brought up in Miami Dolphins circles, which are the best types of circles.
For me, Byron Jones is a consonant pro. Could you make the argument that his stats don’t match the record-breaking contract he signed back in 2020? You probably could. Has he done everything asked of him since he’s been on the team? I would say he has.
The book on Byron Jones and the reason he gets some folks to roll their eyes when his name comes up is that he doesn’t have many INTs to his name. Since coming to Miami in 2020, he only has two INTs. None of them came last year.
Admittedly, I would love for Jones to have more INTs. I don’t have a clear-cut answer as to why he doesn’t have a knack for picking the ball off. I just know it doesn’t happen that often for him.
Then when you look at the other side of the field and see Xavin Howard seemingly getting an INT every two games, it makes you wonder even more why this guy with tons of talent can’t seem to catch the ball when it comes his way. Maybe newly added coaches and Dolphins legends, Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain can crack the code of Byron Jones’ lack of INTs. If anybody can it’s them.
Byron Jones had surgery in May and coincidently restructured his contract afterward so that he would make a little more guaranteed money while also making himself a smaller cap hit. That’s right, if the Miami Dolphins decide to release Jones at some point, it won’t cost them as much now.
That’s why I think this is such an important year for him. If he goes out and plays the way he does, which is to say he plays very solid football, then I think he is going to be a name you hear next year that will possibly be released due to his large salary. I think he needs to elevate his game a little bit to stick around after this year because if he doesn’t I can easily see management going with a younger/cheaper option.
But do I think he can raise his game? Absolutely. He’s part of a cornerback tandem that is near the top or is actually the #1 cornerback tandem in the NFL. Jones is no slouch. It’s not like he’s just some guy opposite of Howard who is just glad to be there. He would be about half the league’s #1 corner if he wasn’t on Miami. He has that kind of talent.
At least he has a good sense of humor about things.
It will be interesting to see how Byron Jones responds and looks on the practice field come training camp post-surgery. He’s part of a defense that is one of the league’s best and part of a secondary with Howard, Holland, Needham, and Brandon Jones who are ready to show everyone that last year wasn’t a fluke.
The Miami Dolphin’s defense is predicated on bringing pressure which means a lot of up-in-your-grill, man-to-man defense. Byron Jones has done will with tat style.
Byron Jones needs to show that he is that #1 guy who just so happens to be on a team with the league’s best cornerback.
AQUA TINTED GLASSES PREDICTION: 76 TACKLES, 5 INTs, 3 TDs
NON-AQUA TINTED GLASSES PREDICTION: 60 TACKLES, 2 INTs, 0 TDs
