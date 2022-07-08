Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall could rise quickly
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn’t have many draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft but they made a splash with Channing Tindall.
Is there a player that is poised to break out in 2022 in the Miami Dolphins linebacker room? Probably not but if there is one that comes close, Tindall might be that guy.
Tindall should see plenty of action in 2022 as a rotating linebacker. He will find himself behind the veterans early on but his talent is such that you can only hide it for so long. Miami’s defense is set up to give linebackers a chance to make plays and Tindall is a playmaker.
The narrative on Tindall could have been a lot different this year had it not been for the other standout Georgia linebackers and other defensive players from the school.
Tindall was taken in round three and many believe he will be a steal. Quay Walker was taken in round one of the draft and Tindall split reps with him and Nakobi Dean who was drafted near the top of round three in comparison to Tindall taken in the compensation levels.
Making Tindall especially intriguing is his pursuit speed and vision. Tindall can work between the tackles behind Miami’s very good defensive front but can also slip outside to make point of attack tackles.
Tindall should have no problem transitioning to the NFL. He played at a top school and has a National Championship under his belt. At Georgia, he played in a perfect scheme and had plenty of NFL-level talent around him so he will find relying on the veterans to be quite easy and comfortable as opposed to stepping in to be the guy on the unit.