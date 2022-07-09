Raekwon Davis is primed to take his game to the next level
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphin’s defense is loaded with talent all across the unit. There are established veterans who need to keep showing that their game is here to stay. There are the second-year guys that are looking to show everyone that their rookie year wasn’t a fluke. Then there are the guys that everyone knows are solid but need to take the next step. Raekwon Davis is one of those guys and I think he firmly places roots in the ground that he’s one of the game’s best defensive tackles.
Raekwon Davis has been in the league for only two seasons but it feels like he’s been longer. Not sure if anyone else feels that way, but I do. Whatever. Since coming to the Miami Dolphins out of Alabama, he has been sort of a silent assassin, which I’m pretty sure you wouldn’t want a loud assassin not that I have any experience with such things.
If you look at his stats, you might walk away from them thinking that Davis is just a run-of-the-mill defensive tackle. If you go and actually watch the game, you’ll see a guy who blows several plays a game and lets the linebackers behind to clean it up.
His strength is his calling card. When Raekwon Davis gets his mitts on you, it’s over and there isn’t anything you can do about it outside of getting tossed to wherever Raekwon feels like tossing you.
The biggest knock on Davis that anyone can really make is the injury concern. Last year, Davis missed three games to injury. That kind of a number of missed games happens to so many guys that unless it happens again for a longer period of time to Davis, I’m not going to get in a twist about it.
Unfortunately, when Raekwon Davis does miss games it really hurts the run defense.
That’s an enormous difference in production. That 35-yard difference can mean a few more first downs for the opponent which means less time for the Dolphin’s offense to do anything.
Every year is a big year for any player in the NFL. If Raekwon Davis goes out there and takes his game to the next level, then he’s sitting pretty to potentially get that illustrious 2nd contract.
Raekwon Davis is a guy who I firmly believe takes that next step in his career and puts himself in the conversion for being one of the top defensive tackles in the league thus making the Dolphin’s defense even better than it already is. I really can’t wait to watch this guy play in a few months.
AQUA TINTED GLASSES PREDICTION: 6 Sacks, 75 tackles 55 solo, 12 TFLs, 2 INTs
NON-AQUA TINTED GLASSES PREDICTION: 2 Sacks, 51 tackles, 28 solo, 7 TFLs, 0 INTs
Follow me @2ndSatSports