Opinion: Dolphins Tyreek Hill needs to shut up and focus on football
By Juan Vasquez
Tyreek Hill needs to shut up and focus on football because all he is doing right now is painting a bigger target on QB Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Ever since Tyreek Hill arrived in Miami he quickly became aware of the current climate surrounding the Miami Dolphins, whether it’s with the fanbase or with the media Hill realized that Tua Tagovailoa is a very controversial topic.
Who knows if Hill’s behavior is incentivized by the team but he has gone above and beyond to praise his new QB Tua Tagovailoa, as a way of fighting all the criticism the Miami Dolphins QB receives.
One thing Hill has talked about a lot before and after arriving to Miami is that talk is cheap, and he’s only worried about the product they put out on the field as a way to fire back at the “haters.”
Well for a guy who says talk is cheap, Tyreek Hill sure is working with a tight budget.
“Are you telling Tyreek Hill to shut up and dribble?!”
The term “shut up and dribble” became controversial after a news reporter called out LeBron James for using his prominent voice in politics to support a vision that he and many others believed in.
Last time I checked Tyreek Hill is not speaking to push a bigger cause outside of football, he’s just fueling irrelevant drama like a high schooler on Instagram.
I’m telling Tyreek Hill to shut up and focus on football because:
- He’s getting paid $30 Million per year to score touchdowns, not to have Twitter fingers.
- He’s not fighting for a bigger cause, he’s gossiping like a high schooler.
- He’s painting an unnecessary target on the Miami Dolphins’ back.
If players want to talk, I fully support all the talk they want to do AFTER they have put in the work on the field. But talking before anything has happened is just bulletin material for the rest of the media that wants to talk down on Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins, And Tyreek Hill’s move to Miami.
I promise you that Patriots defenders and Bills defenders are going just a little bit harder when they think about some of the ridiculous things Tyreek Hill has said on the mic recently. And the last thing I want is for other teams to have the edge mentally because it can snowball from there.
Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill had an incredible relationship that resulted in a Super Bowl win and back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Notice how they never had to sell it with the level of intensity that you would only see from a car salesman.
Like the Legendary Lil Wayne once said:
“What’s understood, don’t got to be explained.”
Time for Tyreek Hill to clock out of his shift from being a used car salesman and go back to being the best NFL Wide Receiver in the world.
Not sorry if you don’t like it, because it needed to be said.
