Miami Dolphins: 3 veterans under most pressure in training camp
There will be plenty of positional battles to be waged during the Miami Dolphins training camp. Which veterans are under the most pressure to perform?
After a roller coaster of a season in 2021, the Miami Dolphins went out and bolstered their roster this offseason. They added All-Pro and perennial Pro Bowl talent at a couple of positions and added depth to essentially every part of their team.
In fact, the Dolphins could be one of the deepest teams in the league for the coming year. They have solid depth at essentially every offensive position outside of the front line, and there are non-starters on Miami’s defense who would be every-down players for other teams.
Given the additions and roster shuffling, there will be some serious positional battles waged during training camp. There is still a handful of starting spots that are up for grabs, and there are fringe guys who will be doing what they can to secure themselves a space on the final roster.
There aren’t a lot of highly-touted rookies in camp this season, as much of Miami’s draft capital was traded in exchange for Tyreek Hill. But the ones that are there are talented, and they join the draft class of 2021 as the young core of the franchise. Which of them could pose the biggest potential threat to an established player?
Here are three veterans that will be facing the most pressure during training camp: