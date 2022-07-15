Can the Miami Dolphins lead the league in sacks in 2022?
The Miami Dolphins were near the top of the sacks leaderboard last season. Can they make their way to the top in 2022?
The Miami Dolphins’ defense has been the only source of the team’s true identity over the past few seasons. Built by former head coach Brian Flores and his staff, the unit ranked 6th in total points allowed in 2020 and gave the franchise a reason for hope despite the lackluster offensive performances.
There is a new regime in town, but the on-field personnel remains practically identical. Essentially the entire defensive unit was brought back by Chris Grier and the front office this year, and they will look to continue their success, which they hope will be aided by a competent offense.
While it will be the elite secondary that receives a bull of the praise, the Dolphins’ pass rush could be a wildly underrated portion of their attack in 2022.
Last year, Miami finished tied with the 49ers for 5th most sacks (48) of any team in the league. But they, along with the Vikings, were the only ones in the top-6 without a player who amassed 10+ sacks. The Steelers’ total of 55 was aided heavily by TJ Watt’s 22.5 takedowns, the Rams had Aaron Donald, the Bears had Robert Quinn, and the 49ers had Nick Bosa.
The Dolphins did their sacking by committee. Emmanuel Ogbah led the team with 9, and Jaelan Phillips followed close behind with 8.5. No other player on the defense had more than 5.5 sacks.
Could the team see enough continuation as well as improvement to be able to make the leap and lead the league in sacks in 2022? Don’t be surprised if it happens.
Ogbah will look to continue his dominance as the team’s leading pass rusher, and the attention that he commands could help others boost their numbers. Phillips had injury interns going into last year’s draft but was viewed as the most talented edge rusher in his class, and he showed flashes of that skill set in 2021. His issue was his inconsistency, as he tended to go disappear at times. But his stretches of impressive play are enough to believe that he can top his sack total from a year ago.
The defense seemed to have struck gold with their “zero-blitz” last year, unleashing safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland on opposing quarterbacks. The two combined for 7.5 total sacks, and the coaching staff would be foolish to not try to replicate that attack again.
And then there are the newcomers. Miami spent their highest draft pick on linebacker Channing Tindall, who figures to be something of a quarterback spy, and could be a few take-downs this season (looking at you, Josh Allen). The Dolphins also added Melvin Gordon who, while his best pass-rushing days are likely behind him, should add a handful of sacks to the team total.
If Miami is able to replicate their success from last season while adding a few more sacks here and there from newcomers and improvers, then don’t be surprised to see the Dolphins lead the league in sacks this coming year.