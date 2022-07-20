Miami Dolphins: 3 possible scapegoats if things go wrong in 2022
The fan base is ready for some fireworks in 2022, but who will be the scapegoats if things go wrong for the Miami Dolphins this coming season?
The Miami Dolphins had themselves a splendid off-season. Acquisitions of some of the biggest names that both the free agent and trade markets had to offer have fans excited for the upcoming season, and the new offensive-minded head coach figures to be the oil that makes the machine run.
There were expectations during the last off-season before Brian Flores’ final year at the helm, but nothing like there are in 2022. Much of the rest of the AFC participated in an arms race, and the Dolphins did their due diligence in keeping up. The Bills will still be the betting favorites to win the AFC East division crown for the third time in a row, but there is a lot of talk about Miami having one of the most improved rosters.
Us long-suffering fans are ready for the tides to turn and for the franchise to get back to its winning ways. We are as excited as we’ve been for the better part of two decades, and we are all counting down the days until opening kickoff.
But these are the Miami Dolphins after all, and if we’ve learned anything, it is to hope for the best but prepare yourself for the worst. So who will you all be pointing your fingers if things don’t turn around and the team continues its mediocre-at-best performance that we’ve been accustomed to seeing?
Here are three possible scapegoats for the Miami Dolphins if things go wrong in 2022: