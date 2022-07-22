The 5 most overrated teams entering the 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is about to kick off as teams return to training camps around the country and soon after, pre-season games. But these five teams are overrated.
For some teams in the league, a walk to the playoffs is as easy as showing up on Sundays. Take the Buccaneers for example. They are a well-rounded team that plays in a division filled with questionable starting QBs. If the Bucs don’t win the NFC South this year, there will be serious questions needing to be asked.
In the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills should be able to win the division and while that division will be tougher, if the Bills fall apart, then questions there will also be in need of answering.
The top teams in the league really haven’t changed but there are some creeping up the ladder that are more overrated than others.
Denver Broncos
I want to like the Broncos this year, I really do. They have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and all the hopes of challenging in the AFC West but I can’t get it out of my head that Russell Wilson isn’t the end-all answer that will get them over the top.
Wilson makes the Broncos better but he hasn’t been the same Wilson the last few years and the Broncos lost players on defense this past off-season.
Losing Von Miller isn’t a throwaway and even replacing him with an expensive Randy Gregory doesn’t mean production will continue. Miller was a respected locker room leader on defense that will be missed. Last year, the Broncos won 7 games and I don’t see Wilson as being the savior to win five more, which will be what they need to do to win the West.
Many power rankings have them in the top 10 and I ranked them 9th but 4th in the West. I think they will finish in the top 15 but out of the top 10.