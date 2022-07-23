Miami Dolphins: Individual award predictions for the 2022 season
The Miami Dolphins have some serious talent up and down their roster, but which players are going to be winning the individual awards in 2022?
While there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the Miami Dolphins this coming season, they are lacking respect from the betting odds makers in Las Vegas.
Most outlets place the Dolphins on an 8-9 win trajectory, meaning that the belief is that they’ll play well enough to achieve just a .500 record. And they are getting less love in the player awards department, where very few guys on Miami’s roster even seem to have a fighting chance.
But what about amongst the team itself? Who are going to be the top performers on both sides of the ball, and which of them would deserve awards within the team?
Here are the individual player award predictions for the Miami Dolphins for the 2022 season:
Miami Dolphins Most Improved Player: Jason Sanders
After being one of the most accurate kickers in the league in 2020, Jason Sanders earned himself a nice new contract that made him the highest-paid kicker in the league. He followed that up by struggling through the 2021 season.
Sanders’ field goal percentage dropped to 74.2, down from the 92.3 he put up a season prior, ultimately finishing with 13 fewer made kicks. Some of those misses came in big spots that cost the Dolphins crucial points, and he became unreliable after being regarded as one of the best.
If Sanders is able to get back to his accurate ways and turns the fortunes of a game or two for the better with his leg, then he could end up winning the award for Most Improved Player.