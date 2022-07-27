Miami Dolphins: 3 goals for Raheem Mostert in 2022
Raheem Mostert could be an underrated addition to the Miami Dolphins offense in 2022, especially if he is able to meet these three goals.
The Miami Dolphins made plenty of noise during the 2022 off-season with their big name acquisitions and hiring of an unproven head coach, and there will be plenty of eyes on South Florida this season. But the signing of running back Raheem Mostert could end up being one of the most savvy if things go to plan.
Mostert arrives in Miami on a one-year deal, and it seems like a perfect situation for both sides. He is able to remain in a system that his is familiar with having followed coach Mike McDaniel from San Francisco, who knows how to use him better than anyone else.
For the Dolphins, Mostert represents a “home run” guy out of the backfield, with half of his career touchdowns being of the 35+ yard variety. He probably won’t be leading the team in carries and touches, but he has one of, if not, the fastest straight line speeds in the entire league, which could allow for big play touchdowns while defenses are focused on other players.
The shelf life of running backs is lower than at any other position, and Mostert will be 31 years old after the season. He’d have to have a seriously impressive year for the Dolphins to bring him back beyond the upcoming campaign, but he is fully capable.
Here are three realistic goals for Raheem Mostert during the 2022 NFL season: