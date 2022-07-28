Miami Dolphins: 3 realistic goals for Tyreek Hill in 2022
Given that Tyreek Hill is already so accomplished, what should his personal goals be for his first season as a member of the Miami Dolphins?
The arrival of Tyreek Hill as a new member of the Miami Dolphins immediately makes him the most high-profile player that the team has had in quite some time. He is a perennial Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and of course one of the most feared offensive weapons in the entire NFL.
Hill is only six years in to his career, but he has already accomplished so much. It remains to be seen how much of the credit for his success goes to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs, but he has made it clear that he plans to continue or even elevate that success with his new team.
And for a player that already has so many accolades on his resume, and so many impressive statistical seasons, setting goals tends to be difficult. This is especially so when said player is moving to an entirely new situation, with new play callers and pass throwers affecting his overall output.
So what should some of those marks and achievements be? We are going with some of the modest goals that Hill will need to get to in order to be successful in for the coming year.
Here are three realistic goals for Tyreek Hill in 2022: