Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for the running backs in ’22
The Miami Dolphins will have a revamped running game in 2022, and here are three bold predictions for the unit and its players.
The Miami Dolphins will be one of the most watched and analyzed teams in the NFL this coming season, and for good reason. There are hype and expectations surrounding the franchise after a wild off-season of hires and acquisitions, and there are an equal amount of believers and non-believers.
One of the focal points of the Spring for Miami was their running game. The unit needed a serious revamp after the Brian Flores regime did next to nothing to improve it, which ultimately showed in how they finished in total rushing yards over the past three years.
Enter running game guru Mike McDaniel, who brings a pedigree of successful rushing attacks stemming from the Shanahan coaching tree. Along with him comes one of the best offensive linemen in the league in Terron Armstead, as well as three established veteran running backs who could help turn the tide on the fortunes of the Dolphins’ ground game.
If there is one unit on Miami’s offense that should expect a big turnaround in 2022, it is the rushing attack. So what might it look like? How successful can McDaniel be in what is his specialty, and what will the results bring for the players individually?
Here are three bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins stable of running backs in 2022: