Mike McDaniel opts to go with completely normal way to relay plays
During Mike McDaniel’s press conference this morning right before the Miami Dolphins were about to hit the field and get after it, McDaniel dropped a piece of information that has been a foreign concept around these parts lately. That information is that Mike McDaniel has decided, after careful evaluation filled with plenty of pros and cons lists, t-charts, and Venn diagrams, to go with the extremely normal method of relaying plays to Tua Tagovailoa by having himself tell Tua directly what the play is.
I know this flies in the face of what the Miami Dolphins did last year where they had anywhere from 3-12 guys relaying each play using several cans tied to strings and smoke signals to get the play to the quarterback, but Mike McDaniel seems pretty confident that his method of just having him radio in the play to Tua will work.
Barry Jackson also did a great job summing up the wildly not-complex procedure of calling a play.
Here’s Mike McDaniel, himself, describing how it’s all going to go down.
Not that I’m surprised because Mike McDaniel has a big brain, but I’m glad that they’re practicing the play call method just like they’re going to do in a game. You have to get reps with everything and making sure the procedure for how a play will get to Tua is very important.
There are tons of questions I would love to ask Mike McDaniel about how he feels about Brian Flores’ methods as a coach but I think the number one question I would ask him would be “So coach, do you think an effective method of relaying a play to the quarterback during a game would be to have upwards to three people involved?” His Norm MacDonald-like approach to answering absurd questions that have obvious answers would be pure gold for this question.
Just think about it for a second. Last year, Flores thought having around three guys being involved in play-calling was the way to go. As if not determining and saying out loud who the offensive coordinator is or explaining who in fact is calling the plays was going to throw off defenses and their coaches. I mean what other reason is there for doing that? It’s nice having a coach who knows what’s stupid and who doesn’t want to do stupid things.
Hey, we could be the Patriots and have a defensive coach be our offensive coordinator. Thank whoever you pray to that future barnyard explosion isn’t happening in Miami.
By the Way- There were some really nice plays at training camp today. From what I’ve read, Jevon Holland and Chase Edmonds had solid days. Jaylen Waddle, who was wearing the coveted orange jersey, let everyone know that he isn’t far at all from Tyreek Hill’s level.
I love hearing this. Give me more.
