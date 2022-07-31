Miami Dolphins doing everything they can to get you hyped for 2022
The Miami Dolphins are in full training camp season and after only a week, there is plenty to be hyped about.
So far, the Dolphins’ defense has looked good but the offense has stolen the show with their speed and Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy. A long bomb to Tyreek Hill who has become a vocal offensive leader on the team was the highlight so far.
Hill has looked great but so have Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson. The Dolphins are clicking so far but there is a long way to go before the first weekend of football in September. At least it is only a month away, almost.
Now that camp is in session we are starting to see some of the questions we have had, begin to be answered. Nothing is more evident than the play of Tagovailoa. Along the offensive line, the battles are still going forward and shaking out. Michael Dieter has an ankle injury giving Connor Williams the inside track to the starting job.
We are now only a couple of weeks away from the first exhibition game and at that point, we should start to see things leveling out across all the position battles.
The running game is still a question but not as far as talent, this is about Mike McDaniel prioritizing the run game, his bread and butter. If he can fix this part of the offense, something reliant on the offensive line, the offense could be very good in 2022.
We are not there yet but getting close. At least camp is here and the season right around the corner. For now, take a bite of the hype cake. There is plenty of it so far in this short window of practices that we have seen. Plenty to be excited about, and plenty more work to be done but for the first time in many years, there has been no talk of the offense being far behind the defense at this stage and that alone is a reason to be excited.