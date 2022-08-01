What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams
By Brian Miller
An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some.
At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
The addition of Sanu was a bit of a surprise. Another veteran who knows the ins and outs of the NFL. Sanu has ten years of NFL experience. He came into the league the same year that Ryan Tannehill was drafted by the Dolphins in 2012.
The former 3rd round pick of the Bengals spent four seasons in Cincinnati before jumping to Atlanta for almost four years. He has played for the Patriots, Lions, and 49ers where he spent time in 2020 with Mike McDaniel.
So where does Sanu fit into the Dolphins’ picture? What does it mean for Preston Williams or any other fringe receiver? Sanu’s contract is not guaranteed and Miami could release him without diving into the sub-$1 million deal that could pay just over the million mark.
Sanu is going to compete for a job and his addition will add competition but not guarantee a roster spot. The issue here is that the Dolphins need players at WR that can also contribute on special teams, something that Williams has done in the past and has taken some snaps in camp last week.
Sanu totaled only 15 receptions in 2021 so he is clearly not the same player he was previously. His best season came in 2017 when he caught 67 passes but his best yardage year came in 2018 when he caught 66 for 838 yards.
For now, he is an insurance policy. We know that Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Eric Ezukanma, and Cedrick Wilson, Jr. are all locks to make the roster. Beyond those four, two spots are likely up for grabs with Sanu competing with Williams, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield, and Lynn Bowden, Jr.
Sanu is on that fringe we mentioned above. A good camp could lock him into the final 53 but it still remains a more likely roster spot for Williams if he can stay healthy.