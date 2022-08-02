Miami Dolphins: Lynn Bowden Jr. should make roster over Preston Williams
The Miami Dolphins have a crowded wide receiver room, and Lynn Bowden Jr. should be considered for a roster spot before Preston Williams is.
Training camp is underway for the Miami Dolphins, and the roster is one of the deepest that the franchise has had in recent (or even distant) memory. Possibly the deepest of all the positions is wide receiver, and the team has an excellent crop of talent to choose from.
There will be some very difficult cuts. There is a somewhat definitive top-3 in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson, but how the rest will stack up behind them is anyone’s guess. Rookie Erik Ezukanma figures to make the team given his combination of size and youth, but whether he’ll be talented enough in his first year to occupy the fourth receiver spot remains to be seen.
The other players that appear to be in contention for a roster spot include undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders, and veterans Trent Sherfield and Mohamed Sanu who have had personal histories with head coach Mike McDaniel. But perhaps the premiere position battle between the wide receivers during the 2022 pre-season will be the one between Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr., with the winner likely filling that WR4 spot.
Given their bodies of work, their future potential, and especially their skill sets, I believe that it is Lynn Bowden Jr’s job to lose, and it could even mean the end of Williams’ time in Miami.
Here is why: