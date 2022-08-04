Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for defensive backs in 2022
Will the defensive backs for the Miami Dolphins continue to be one of the strongest units on the team? Here are three bold predictions.
The Miami Dolphins will have some very difficult decisions to make during training camp cuts as they attempt to finalize their roster, and it is a great problem to have. The team has depth at nearly every position (sans offensive line), and having an abundance of talent to choose from is a dream for any NFL franchise.
And while they may not be the deepest, the defensive backfield could be the most talented position group of all for the Dolphins. The unit is certainly top-heavy with the likes of Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, but Brandon and Byron Jones are solid starters as well. They have been a big reason for any success that Miami has enjoyed in recent memory, in big thanks to Howard and his knack for causing turnovers.
But the depth could become an issue if any injuries arise. Howard and Jones aren’t exactly young anymore, and the youngsters that the Dolphins do have are unproven and have plenty of work to do to become contributors in any way.
Will it be an issue? Can the team still rely on the cornerbacks and safeties to carry them if called upon?
Here are three bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins’ defensive backs in 2022: