Miami Dolphins training camp 2 weeks in: 4 sneaky risers
By Matt Serniak
We’re two weeks into the Miami Dolphins training camp and I must say, maybe it’s because the beat writers are being uber positive because the big bad bully Mike McDaniel threatened them with violence if they didn’t write only positive things about the team, but there is a lot of upbeat, pleasantly surprising stuff going in Miami. I have four players that are nowhere near household names but they are sneakily rising up.
If you’ve been paying attention at all to what’s been happening at Miami Dolphins training camp, these are names you’ve heard over the last two weeks that have turned some heads with their play. Some of these guys have had specific articles written here at PhinPhanatic. So if you’re looking for a diamond in the rough, some player that you’ve never heard of, that’s not happening here.
These four players are now on my radar as guys that can actually make the team and possibly even contribute to the 53-man roster. They are the surprising players that both media and the fans in the stands have been talking about.
This week of training camp will have a cherry on top of it at the end because on Saturday at 7:30 PM the Miami Dolphins have their first preseason game against instate rival and recent homewrecker, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ll know more about all these players with how they perform against another team.
On to the list of the four Miami Dolphins players that are sneakily (I sneakily love this word) that are rising up and letting folks know that they’re more than practice squad players or camp bodies.