Miami Dolphins release names of players “not likely to play” in TB
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released a list of players that will not see the field of play in pre-season game one and it is a long one.
Naturally, the Miami Dolphins were not expected to risk injury to starters in the first meaningless game of the exhibition season but this list is a bit longer than we originally thought.
Tua Tagovaolio leads the list and fans won’t be all that disappointed to see him sitting this one out. While he could use the reps in a game situation, he is a veteran and just spent a couple of days playing against the Buccaneers in practice.
UPDATE: According to Dave Furones, the Dolphins will start Skylar Thompson tonight.
Without Tua, there is no need to risk injury to his top receivers either. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both will be out of tonight’s game.
One surprising player that will not play, and perhaps maybe could indicate an injury does exist, is tight end, Adam Shaheen. Miami traded the TE earlier this week before having the trade nixed due to a failed physical.
The rest of the offensive sitters for tonight’s game are as follows.
- Alec Ingold – It would have been fun to watch him but we still get John Lovett.
- Raheem Mostert – No surprise and we may not see him at all during pre-season.
- Connor Williams – He could have used the reps to get his snaps better.
- Terron Armstead – No surprise and he too may not be active for any preseason game.
- Chase Edmonds – Miami is going to get a better look at the RBs competing for a roster spot.
One thing to take notice of, however, is that Mike Gesicki is not on this list. While he won’t see a lot of action, it will be interesting to see what kind of work he puts in on this offense.
On defense, there are no surprises either.
- Melvin Ingram – A little surprising but he has been around long enough to not need this game.
- Jevon Holland – No reason to keep him on the field
- Xavien Howard – Miami won’t risk unnecessary play for their star CB.
- Elandon Roberts – Miami needs to see the backups
- Jerome Baker – See Roberts
- Emmanuel Ogbah – Miami will be playing Jaelan Phillips tonight
- Zach Sieler – Would have been great to see him given the fact that Christian Wilkins is sitting out.
- Christian Wilkins – He will still be running onto the field for TDs.
As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Well, they are resting half of their team it seems. 29 players are listed as inactive for the game tonight including Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones.