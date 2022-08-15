Top 5 fantasy football options on Miami Dolphins roster in ’22
Who are the players on the Miami Dolphins roster that you should consider adding to your fantasy football team in 2022? Here are the top 5.
The NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are gearing up for this year’s version of fantasy football. Historically, having Miami Dolphins players on your roster has not been the key to many championship runs, but that could change in 2022.
There are weapons up and down the roster for the Miami Dolphins heading into the season, and the options will be plentiful for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They’ll be plentiful for fantasy owners as well if the offense is able to live up to the expectations that have been building all off-season.
So who might the best options be? Here are the five Miami Dolphins players that could help your fantasy football team in 2022:
Miami Dolphins fantasy football option #5: Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Cedrick Wilson Jr. has the ability to be a serious sleeper in fantasy football this coming season. He was a solid pickup last year with his six receiving touchdowns, and while he may not match that in 2022 with the number of mouths to feed on the Dolphins’ offense, he could be the beneficiary of a loaded roster of weapons.
Many of the defensive eyes will be on the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and others, which will afford opportunities to guys like Wilson to fly under the radar and make potentially big plays given his skill set. In the unfortunate event that one of the team’s stars comes down with an injury, then it would be Wilson to the rescue, both for the Dolphins and for your fantasy team.
He won’t get enough looks to be one of your top two pass catchers, but he could be a nice flex option or third receiver, depending on the league format.