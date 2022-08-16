Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle makes NFL top 100 list after his rookie season
By Juan Vasquez
Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle made it to the NFL top 100 players list after only his rookie season! Waddle put up an NFL record 104 catches for a rookie.
The Miami Dolphins brought in a nuclear weapon at the WR spot with Tyreek Hill, but they may have already had a weapon just as good in-house with Jaylen Waddle. Waddle makes an appearance at #63 of the top 100 players after just one season of professional football.
Jaylen Waddle’s talent is undeniable and the NFL and its players recognize that. Waddle was held back last year by an offense that was very conservative and awkward in the way they executed. Nevertheless, the only reason the offense found any explosiveness was because of #17.
If you follow me on Twitter you know I’ve stated plenty of how we’re all aware Tyreek Hill is an alien at the WR spot, but don’t think Waddle is going to take a step back because he could be a monster.
After only one game of real tackle football for the Miami Dolphins in pre-season, I realize that whatever the offensive coordinators were cooking these last few years was pre-historic compared to what Mike McDaniel is implementing into this year’s offense.
And yes it only took one game of pre-season to realize, it’s a drastic change. And why does this matter? Here was Jaylen Waddle last year:
Jaylen Waddle – By the numbers – 2021:
- 138 Targets
- 104 Catches
- 1,015 Yards
- 6 TDs
- 78.3 PFF Grade
All stats provided by pff.com
These are the numbers Jaylen Waddle put up last year in a very bland, choppy, and uninspired offense.
Now imagine the type of damage Waddle could do with Mike McDaniel’s scheming. Year 1 Jaylen Waddle made it to #63 in the top 100 list. Year 2 Jaylen Waddle could easily be fighting for a top 20 spot.
