Miami Dolphins: 3 things to watch for in preseason Week 2 game
The Miami Dolphins will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday in preseason game #2. Here are three things to watch for in that contest.
We are still over three weeks away from the official start of the season for the Miami Dolphins, but training camp and the preseason are in full swing.
The chatter that followed Miami through their eventful off-season has continued during the start of training camp, and the excitement is building for both those who believe in the Dolphins this season and those who don’t.
There were things to love and things to hate about the team’s performance in preseason Week 1 against the Buccaneers. Miami was able to edge out a two-point victory thanks to a missed field goal by Tampa Bay as time expired, but it wasn’t pretty. The offensive line had familiar woes, and Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert combined to throw for over 300 yards against Miami’s defensive backs.
But there were impressive plays from the offense that showed us a glimpse of the space that Mike McDaniel’s scheme is supposed to create, though most of what he showed us were vanilla plays. And there were very few starters that were even active for the game, meaning that we will be seeing essentially an entirely different team during Week 1 of the regular season as opposed to Week 1 of the preseason.
Here are three things to watch for from the Miami Dolphins during their preseason Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium: