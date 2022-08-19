Miami Dolphins: Jevon Holland is the next great safety, the NFL isn’t ready
By Juan Vasquez
All signs point to Jevon Holland being on track to being the next great safety, the Miami Dolphins might have a superstar in only his second season.
The 2021 draft was nothing short of a home run for the Miami Dolphins, with draft picks like Jaylen Waddle, Jaelen Phillips, and Jevon Holland making big impacts on the team in their rookie season. Fans know these players are going to be stars, but Jevon Holland might be in a league of his own.
And I don’t think the league is ready for it.
"“I see a lot of analysts focus on stats, I don’t see any of them talking about pedigree.” – Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on The Pivot Podcast"
I strongly agree with that because besides talent, a great player needs to have “that dawg in em’.”
Jevon Holland – By the numbers – 2021:
- 48 Solo Tackles
- 2.5 Sacks
- 2 INTs
- 10 Pass Deflected
- 84.7 PFF Grade
All stats provided by pff.com
Luckily for the Miami Dolphins Jevon Holland has both:
Jevon Holland showed flashes of greatness during his rookie season, deflecting passes, catching interceptions, sacking QBs, stuffing runners in the box, and the list goes on. He is a hybrid unlike I have ever seen before.
A lot of safeties become specialists in either coverage or run blocking, become great at one part of their game, and are average to below average in the other.
Very rarely do you see a safety come into the league and have the ability to move like a high-end CB and hit/rush like a high-end LB, Jevon Holland showed flashes of doing both in his rookie season.
The Miami Dolphins defense has stars like Xavien Howard and high-end players like Byron Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and others.
That makes it easy for Holland’s talent to go unnoticed outside of the Miami Dolphins fanbase, but throughout the 2022 training camp, Holland is starting to tell everyone a storm is coming.
Via his play on the field, not actual quotes.
The Miami Dolphins offense got off to a blazing start through the first 3 weeks of training camp, this week the defense has come roaring back. And to everyone’s surprise, Jevon Holland is leading the charge in the secondary with 4 INTs.
Is Jevon Holland the missing piece to a complete “no-fly-zone” secondary? or is the offense beginning to struggle once their weak spots get exposed?
We know Jevon Holland will be great, but to know if he’s going to take the league by storm for sure, we have to analyze what happened to the offense first.
If the offense hasn’t lost a step but Holland and the defense came back with the edge, the Miami Dolphins might have another true superstar in their defensive lineup.
