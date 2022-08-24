Officially getting uncomfortable about Jaylen Waddle and his leg injury
By Matt Serniak
Another practice, another instance where Jaylen Waddle isn’t practicing. This makes it nearly two weeks since the second year, holder of the most catches as a rookie ever, the receiver has done much of anything at practice. I’m not worried about it but I am starting to get uncomfortable about Jaylen Waddle and his leg injury.
We’re not close to three minutes to midnight type of a situation, but when you make the trip for a joint practice, stretch with the team, and then take off your pads to walk off the field, well I start to feel not great.
I appreciate Mike McDaniel being overly cautious with Jaylen Waddle. There’s really no other way to go about it. You don’t do anything that could possibly derail a talent like Jaylen Waddle who is so dependent on his legs. Waddle is too important to mess around with so McDaniel needs to keep him out of everything if that’s what it takes.
Obviously, Waddle will not be playing in Saturday’s preseason game with the Philadelphia Eagles. But it would have made me and the rest of the fans feel a bit better that he was 100% ready to go for week one. Now with him walking off the field feeling a bit tight, I have visions of Jaylen Waddle just having this nagging leg injury all year where we never know if he’s good to go or not. That sort of sounds like another receiver that was here for years who always had a hamstring injury. Sorry if you’re having flashbacks of those times.
Hopefully, Jaylen Waddle is just a little tight and missing this practice and probably tomorrow won’t really have an impact. After this week, the Miami Dolphins have two weeks to get prepared for the New England Patriots. Plenty of time to heal up and get to as close to 100% as possible.
Until then, I will certainly not be telling myself that this season is already off to a rough start health wise which will be something that follows the Dolphins all year. I’ll certainly not do that all. Positive thoughts only.
