Miami Dolphins post-camp final 53 man roster predictions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have less than a week to make their final cuts to get to the 53-man roster and Saturday’s preseason finale could help a few.
With the news breaking this morning that the Miami Dolphins canceled practice with the Eagles, training camp came to an uninspired end as the team readies for their final preseason game ahead of next week’s roster cuts.
Mike McDaniel met with the media this morning and explained why the practice was canceled, out of precaution due to a rampant stomach bug, but he also said that there are players who need this weekend’s game.
McDaniel said that he has a roster full of NFL players but not enough roster spots. That’s a compliment to his roster but no matter what, he has 53 spots to give and a practice squad roster as well. Many of the Dolphins players will be hoping to latch on with another team next week at some point.
With that comes our roster predictions for the final 53. Back ahead of camp and before the NFL Draft, we took a look at the pre-camp roster and made predictions.
We can start with the easiest two spots to predict heading into next week.
- 1: Kicker – Jason Sanders
- 2: Punter – Thomas Morstead
- 3: LS – Blake Ferguson
The Dolphins did not have much competition for these positions in camp. While Miami kept another punter on the roster through camp it was more to give Morstead breaks and not much else. The job was never really his to lose.