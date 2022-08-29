3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins last preseason game
By Matt Serniak
We’re on the road to New England. That’s where the Miami Dolphins’ heads and focus are at on this beautiful late August day. The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their preseason on Saturday night by laying the wood and treating the Philadelphia Eagles like they were their little brother. It was a beatdown and it was fun for us, the loyal fans. There was plenty to learn from this game but I have what I think are the three most important things that came out of the game.
It’s true, the Eagles rested most of their starters on both sides of the ball. Hurts, Sanders, Brown, and Smith didn’t play on offense. So if you want to discredit what the Dolphins did and how they played because they were playing against backups, have at it I guess. Seems like a stressful, ulcer-forming way to go through a fun game but hey you do you. At least you can tell yourselves and whoever else listens to you how smart you are to have doubts about a team that never wins anything. Way to go out on a limb with that take.
We all know none of this matters come week one. All the good feelings most of us are feeling right now, largely based on how Saturday went, won’t mean anything if Miami is down 14-0 in the 1st quarter to the Patriots. This is obvious.
The Miami Dolphins played many of their starters. I imagine the reason for that was that the Dolphins had tummy aches on Thursday morning and canceled the joint practice with the Eagles and Mike McDaniel wanted to get more looks. Makes sense to me.
Many starters played into the second quarter and many of them played very well.
An added bonus is that I don’t think anybody got injured too badly. That’s a major plus as the Dolphins take the next two weeks to prepare for week one.
The game was also important because the Miami Dolphins, and every other team in the league, have to get their rosters down to 53 players. That means about 27ish players will be cut from every team between now and Tuesday at 4 PM.
That’s a lot of players that Miami needs to cut and it’s a ton of players for Chris Grier to comb through to see if anyone let go can come in and help the team.
But this article is about Saturday night and what I think we learned from what we saw. Here’s the list.