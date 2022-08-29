With cut-day approaching The Miami Dolphins have cut Sony Michel
By Matt Serniak
It’s 5:04 PM and the Miami Dolphins are well on their way to trimming their final roster to 53 players. The biggest surprise, thus far, is that the Miami Dolphins have cut running back Sony Michel.
I thought Sony Michel would make the final 53 even though he didn’t really do anything of note to deserve it. I just figured he had enough reputation and had enough big moments in the playoffs that he would be able to ride that to a roster spot. Well, turns out I was wrong. Oh well.
The Miami Dolphins also cut Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuaandre White. I figure ZaQuandre White still has a decent chance of making the practice squad if he clears waivers.
This means the Miami Dolphins are going with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Myles Gaskin. At least that’s what they’re going with for now.
I say that because I wouldn’t be shocked if management decides to look for another running back elsewhere. Not sure about you but that trio of running backs doesn’t exactly make me feel great even with an improved offensive line and Mike McDaniel manning the controls.
There’s no size at all. There’s nobody I trust to get a tough yard. That’s what I thought Sony Michel would be doing mostly here.
I know the team’s identity is speed but we all know there will be times when they need a yard or less and I don’t feel good about any of those guys to get it.
I guess you can go with Alec Ingold but I’ve seen enough fullbacks, no offense because I love fullbacks, get stuffed easily. It’s a very depressing sight.
I guess we’ll see what the team does to address the lack of running back depth if they do anything at all. I expect they will in the very near future after more teams make more cuts.
