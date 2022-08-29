Miami Dolphins trimming roster as WR group gets thinner with first release
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made another release as they move towards their final 53 for the 2022 season, or at least their temp 53.
At some point, the releases will begin to come in rather quickly, and in bunches. At that time, we will run a constantly updating post with all the news. For now, we had a Gerrid Doaks release and now the WR takes its first hit.
According to a report, Mohammad Sanu has been released. The move isn’t a surprise given the depth at WR but these moves at this position are going to be tough. The Dolphins will keep Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedric Wilson, Jr., and Erik Ezukanma but we are still in the dart on what happens to Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft, Preston Williams, and Lynn Bowden, Jr.
The news of Sanu again isn’t surprising. The long-time veteran receiver was going to be a tough sell being added ahead of training camp. At best he would have had a shot if he could outplay Sherfield and Cracraft. He wasn’t able to make that impression.
With the offense taking hits early in the process, at some point, the defense will start to get unwanted phone calls.
Miami waived Gerrid Doaks earlier today but signed veteran LB/DE Trey Flowers in what is basically an off-set move. The Dolphins will have until 3:00 eastern time on Tuesday to get their roster trimmed to 53 down from 80.
Tough decisions will be made at cornerback as well where depth is a big concern and fans are waiting to see what happens with Skylar Thompson and the trio QBs on the roster.
NOTE: Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is saying the team is still currently trying to trade Preston Williams