Who will lead the Miami Dolphins in sacks in 2022?
The Miami Dolphins had a solid pass rush in 2021. Which of these players has a chance to lead the team in sacks for the 2022 season?
The Miami Dolphins will have expectations following them into the 2022 NFL season, and there will be plenty of eyes watching Tua Tagovailoa and company as they begin the year. While the talk is about the offense and its new scheme and weapons, it has been the defense that has provided the team with an identity over the last couple of years, and the same could be true this season.
There are questions about the depth of the defensive backs, and about the quality of the entire linebacker unit, but there aren’t a lot of questions about the Dolphins’ front defensive line. And while the pass rush hasn’t exactly been sexy for Miami in recent memory, they could be one of the most feared units during the upcoming campaign.
Despite not having a single-player notch a double-digit sack total, the Dolphins finished tied for 5th in the league in total QB takedowns. With another year of development for their young players, new contracts for their veterans, and the arrivals of past pass-rushing specialists, Miami could make a case for leading the NFL in sacks if things break correctly.
The defense that former head coach Brian Flores had his fingerprints all over will still be operating under the same coordinator, who knows how to get the most out of the current personnel.
So who has the best chance to be the top dog when it comes to pass rushers? Here are the players that could lead the Miami Dolphins in total sacks in 2022: