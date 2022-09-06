5 questions that the Miami Dolphins must answer in 2022
2022 will be a telling year for the Miami Dolphins. Here are five important questions that the team must answer this coming season.
Despite ugly losing streaks, poor offensive production, and consistently missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins have done enough over the last few years to build a roster that may be ready to compete for a championship in 2022 and beyond.
There is a lot to be excited about, from the roster changes to the new head coach, and fans in Miami are itching for the season to begin. But before we get too ahead of ourselves, we have to remember that these are the Dolphins after all; the same franchise that has built our hopes up so many times, only to dash them with disappointment in December.
As cliché as it sounds, this year feels different. The buzz around the building is different, and there is a true sense of optimism that was missing in years past.
But the team still has a lot of questions to answer if they hope to have a successful season and even more after the season depending on the results.
Here are 5 questions that the Miami Dolphins must answer in 2022:
Miami Dolphins Question #1: How long will Mike Gesicki be around?
While there haven’t been (and won’t be) any official statements during training camp or the regular season, the writing on the wall about Mike Gesicki’s future in Miami is becoming more clear by the week.
The talented tight end is entering yet another contract year, and there haven’t been many signs from the new regime that they intend to keep him beyond the 2022 season. In fact, there were grumblings out of training camp that Gesicki’s role had been diminished and that the team was actively fielding phone calls for potential trades.
While we should all prepare for this to be Gesicki’s last campaign as a member of the Dolphins, we should also consider that he might not even make it through the season. The tight end room in Miami is deep, and the new scheme will likely call for a skill set that the veteran just can not provide.