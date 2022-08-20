Miami Dolphins: 3 players who could replace Mike Gesicki in 2023
Will 2022 be the final year for Mike Gesicki as a member of the Miami Dolphins? If so, who might the front office replace him with, in 2023?
The Miami Dolphins will hope to feature a high-powered offense during the 2022 season, given the additions of veterans and the development of youngsters. But one of the most familiar targets for Miami quarterbacks over the last few years is one of the biggest question marks when it comes to predicting his production.
We have been waiting for a few years now for Mike Gesicki to have his official breakout season and vault himself into the conversation for top-5 tight ends in the league. But whether it be the anemic offense that the Dolphins have surrounded him with, in the early going, or if his lack of big-time production is a product of his own doing, Gesicki just never made it over the hump.
The mediocre numbers yet obvious potential have made his contract situation with Miami a messy one, and he will be playing the 2022 season on the franchise tag, with no negotiations for an extension on the horizon. His 5th year in Miami could be Gesicki’s last, and as of now, it doesn’t look like he’ll be a featured part of the team’s offense.
New head coach Mike McDaniel had such overwhelming success helping turn George Kittle into arguably the best tight end in the game, and there is reason to believe that he will look to move on from Gesicki and acquire a player at the position that is more of a fit to his style of offense.
Here are three players that the Miami Dolphins could acquire to replace Mike Gesicki in 2023: