Good news Dolphins fans: Jaylen Waddle was a full go at practice
By Matt Serniak
For weeks, we’ve all been sweeping the idea of Jaylen Waddle having some sort of leg injury under the rug. It was something unsettling like a relative is actually involved with organized crime, or having a friend that doesn’t know how to ride a bike that was the extra special kind of weird that you just didn’t talk about.
Then in the last few weeks, Jaylen Waddle left a practice after only stretching and was seeing one of those mega-cool leg sleeves that squeezes muscles or something.
Yesterday, Jaylen Waddle was limited when the injury report came out, and still, everyone was pacing around just going with the words of Mike McDaniel that everything is fine and that he’s actually just protecting Jaylen Waddle from himself. You know you don’t want a player practicing or playing too hard out there.
Then Tua Tagovailoa had these comments about Waddle yesterday that made everyone have that gross feeling as if they’re coming off The Great Bear or whatever rollercoaster you love, after a night of drinking.
Well, today was a new day and it was the day that Jaylen Waddle Pepto Bismoled all those queazy feelings because he was a full participant at practice.
It’s great to see that Tua and the offense will pretty much have everyone available on Sunday unless another rash of tummy aches takes over the team again.
I don’t need to get into just how important Jaylen Waddle is to what Mike McDaniel wants to do. He’s crucial. Waddle, amazingly, is the #2 option with Tyreek Hill getting more attention. The probable second fastest wide receiver in the NFL will be getting the second-best corner on defenses to cover him. Waddle will be the recipient of many bootleg throws where he has left his man in the dust. It’s going to be awesome.
On Sunday, it’s going to be fascinating just to see exactly where McDaniel lines Waddle up. I expect him to line up everywhere making it impossible for Belichick to adjust to it. It might be the 2008 Wildcat all over again with how dumbfounded the hooded one might look.
This offense has the chance to be fantastic. It can only be fantastic with a healthy Jaylen Waddle. Fortunately, we don’t have to worry about whether he’s going to play or not. That’s been settled. We’re on to New England.
