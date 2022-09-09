5 Miami Dolphins players listed as questionable for game one
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released their final injury report of the week ahead of their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Five players are listed as questionable for this week’s game and while questionable isn’t “doubtful” or “out” they still bear watching as Sunday gets here.
Andrew Van Ginkel could be a game-time decision. He had an appendectomy a little over a week ago and is still recovering. He was a limited participant in practice on Friday.
Running back Salvon Ahmed was also limited in practice as he deals with a heel injury. He has been limited all week. Miami would be smart to keep him on the sideline this week to give him more time to heal. The Dolphins shouldn’t need him this week especially since Myles Gaskin who was limited earlier in the week was a full participant.
If defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, knee, can’t go, it will give Zach Sieler more time on the field and he excels in the trenches. If he is knee is a concern, Miami should consider resting him this week because they need him for the long season ahead. Still, not having Davis would be a big blow to a defensive unit that is facing a team likely hellbent on running the football.
Safety Eric Rowe is listed with a pectoral injury and he too was limited but he will likely play on Sunday.
Lastly, Tanner Conner is listed with a knee injury and it will be surprising to see him active on Sunday given the depth at the position.
On a positive note, that is all the players listed as questionable. Nik Needham was a full participant in practice as was Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds, Connor Williams, and Alec Ingold.