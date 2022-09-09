Miami Dolphins fans should get ready for the Lamar Jackson chatter
By Brian Miller
The NFL’s 2022 season is one game in and the Miami Dolphins will not play their first game until Sunday but fans should get ready for Lamar Jackson talk.
Today we were reminded that Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t have to play a football game to receive criticism from social media or the regular media, case in point, as we discussed earlier, Josh Allen underthrows a pass and immediately social media comes alive with Tua couldn’t make that play.
Now, we learn from the Baltimore Ravens that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have ended and will not be discussed until after the 2022 season. So, Dolphins fans, get ready. Queue the Jackson to Miami talk in three…two…one.
Do I think Jackson will be a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2022? No. Do I think the Dolphins will add him next year? No. Will we hear about this potential trade leading up to the trade deadline? Absolutely.
The fact is that until Tua wins the Super Bowl throwing six touchdown passes to an offensive lineman in stride 60-yards down the field, he is replaceable. I know, that is an exaggeration but ask yourself how many times you have heard the narrative that Tua can’t be Miami’s future at the position?
Like everything that has to do with Tua, Lamar Jackson is just going to be another distraction that will continue to fester if Tua struggles or the Dolphins’ offense struggles, and if the Ravens get off to a slow start the trade deadline is going to garner a lot of chatter.
I will be clear again, I don’t think Miami does anything in this regard and I think Jackson will stay in Baltimore well beyond 2022. Still, this isn’t real and in “social media” reality, you are going to hear the opposite. Get yourself prepped because it is only a matter of time.
As for us…we will just leave this here and then, leave it alone until we can’t. I’m just warning you that it is coming!