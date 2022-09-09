Week one prediction: The Miami Dolphins will unleash years of frustration
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins will unleash a few years of frustration and take the New England Patriots to task to open their 2022 regular season.
I’m taking a Tarantino approach to this article and giving an ending/prediction upfront. Keep reading to get the backstory and plot of my prediction.
I think besides this being a game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, it’s more of a battle between the Miami Dolphin’s roster and Bill Belichick’s wisdom.
Nobody and I mean nobody with a brain or anybody who isn’t trying to be contrarian for clicks and money thinks that the New England Patriots have a better roster than the Miami Dolphins. They don’t and it’s pretty obvious.
Offensively, the quarterbacks are pretty much a wash, at this point. We’ll know more about who is the true best QB out of Alabama later in the year. It might just be the guy in Philly.
When it comes to the offensive lines, what used to be the Patriots calling card, is now an area of averageness. That unit has gotten worse for New England. The Miami Dolphins on the other hand got much better on the offensive line mainly because there was no earthly way for them to get worse than last year’s unit. If you want to give a slight edge to the Patriots here, go for it.
The skill group is where the Dolphins have a ton of superiority. New England has decent running backs, not killers, but decently capable backs and Miami has Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. At this exact moment, Harris and Stevenson are who you would rather have but I think that will change as the season goes forward. It’s not like Edmonds and Mostert are chumps. They are certainly more explosive.
The wide receiver group isn’t even close. DeVante Parker and a bunch of JAGS don’t put any fear into anybody. Know who scares people? Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They are killers and having Cedrick Wilson and Mike Gesicki lurking behind them is quite formidable.
Defensively, the Miami Dolphins are bringing back the same excellent defense they had last year. The Patriots lost JC Jackson and didn’t really bring anyone else in or have any budding young guys that anybody is worried about.
It’s because of all this I’m taking the Miami Dolphins to lay the wood to the New England Patriots.
I just don’t see how the Patriots score enough points. I mean, it’s possible they just run right at the heart of the defense and it keeps working. That’s honestly the only path I see working for them. Keep the ball on the ground and keep the ball out of the hands of the Dolphin’s offense.
But I think the Dolphins get Mac Jones in a few 3rd and longs early and force him to make throws when everyone knows he has to make throws. I don’t think that works out for him or New England, especially if the Dolphins are bringing that defensive sway they had for the final two months of last year. It’s that swag that lets the offense know they’re coming for them and there’s nothing you can do to stop them. That’s the way the Miami Dolphins need to play defense regardless of who is playing at corner.
So, I’m taking the Miami Dolphin’s roster over Belichick’s wisdom. That’s not to say that Belichick can’t scheme a few things that fool the Dolphins here and there. I just don’t think it can last the whole game. He doesn’t have the horses anymore (Brady) and he’s going with the old mystery coordinator approach that Miami tried last year. It’s not going to work out.
I expect Tua and the offense to have a solid day and I believe they will get to 30 points.
PREDICTION: Dolphins 33 Patriots 15
If you’re into wagering take the Miami Dolphins. They should easily cover the 3.5 points.
Lastly, enjoy the game. Eat well, drink responsibly, and have yourself a day. I know I will be. Fins Up
