Miami Dolphins win: But fans need to check their expectations
By Juan Vasquez
Football is officially back and what better way to start it than with a Miami Dolphins win! However, fans need to check their expectations with this team.
The Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 20-7 in their 2022 home opener, it was a slow game with some flashes of explosiveness. Like the bold 4th & 8 play call before halftime by HC Mike McDaniel, which was executed perfectly by QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Jaylen Waddle.
It’s a sneak peek of some of the new wrinkles the Miami Dolphins will have in 2022, but some fans are upset that the offense wasn’t running on all cylinders off the rip.
It’s only week 1, so Miami Dolphins fans need to check their expectations:
I can’t believe I’m writing this after a win, but hey you learn something new every day.
The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick gameplan in a way that forces the opposing team to play out of their comfort zone, it’s how Belichick has gained such a scary reputation versus young QBs.
We’ve seen some of the greats in this game struggle against Bill Belichick, heck even Tom Brady had to win in an ugly fashion when he went back to play the Patriots last year. Expectations for the Miami Dolphins have gotten so twisted that I think they have escaped reality.
If you told any fan, analyst, media member, etc. that insert name here team needs a lot to fix after week 1, they would probably reply with some variation of “no **** Sherlock.”
So why are people upset?
Listen I get it, this is Tua’s third year, the Tyreek Hill trade, McDaniel’s first time as HC, the most hyped team in pre-season, and the list goes on.
Pressure.
A lot of people expected a blockbuster movie and were let down, some people were waiting for the chance of the team looking “mid” to slander it, but some people know that the playoffs don’t start in week 1.
The important thing is getting out with the W, and the Miami Dolphins did just as I predicted.
Adjustments are made one week at a time, let’s check back after thanksgiving to see how the team is rolling. Because we all know the key to a good playoff run is getting hot in December.
Football is back, the Miami Dolphins are 1-0, and Tua Tagovailoa improved to a light 4-0 record versus Bill Belichick.
