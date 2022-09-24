3 sneaky keys to victory for the Miami Dolphins vs. the Buffalo Bills
By Matt Serniak
It goes without saying it, but I will say it anyway. The Miami Dolphins have an enormous opportunity on Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. This is a Bills team that is being Sharpied into the Super Bowl by many out there This is a Bills team that over the last three seasons has laid waste to the Dolphins. But this isn’t any ordinary Miami Dolphins team.
This Miami Dolphin team actually has the ability to do things that good teams do such as scoring points in a league that has tilted the scales in the offense’s balance. This Miami Dolphin team actually has talent on defense that makes plays, sometimes a little later than we’d like, and takes the ball away.
What I’m saying is though the Buffalo Bills are playing like juggernauts right now, they can be beaten and they can be beaten by the Miami Dolphins.
It won’t be easy. That we know. Josh Allen is the realest deal going right now. He will be a part of our lives, playing great football for the next 10-12 years in Buffalo. Understand that now. There isn’t anything he really does bad. He can throw from anywhere on the field to anywhere on the field. He can run around guys or through them. And he unfairly figured out how to be accurate.
But the Miami Dolphins, led by Mike McDaniel, have created a team that can challenge Allen and the Bills. They have speed for days all being controlled by Mike McDaniel and his imagination. And they have good fortune going for them, which doesn’t usually happen to the Dolphins. They’re doing well on the injury front, mostly, the national media is starting to have to compliment them, and the players are having the times of their lives.
Also, the Bill’s injury report isn’t ideal for them.
We’ll see what happens today but if Jordan Phillips, Dawson Knox, Micah Hyde, and Jordan Poyer aren’t going to play, advantage Dolphins. I expect at least a couple of them to play.
The point remains, the Miami Dolphins have a golden opportunity to upset the Bills at home where it should be around 90 degrees. A win doesn’t mean the Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl bound. But it would mean that they will be a factor down the road in the AFC.
We all know the obvious keys to any victory. Those are to dominate up front, establish the run, the quarterback needs to take what the defense is giving him and make the proper throw but also take calculated risks, keep the penalties down, tackle the ball carrier, and be sound on special teams. These things need to happen in most victories.
But to make my sneaky underrated keys to victory list, I needed to delve deeper into the nuances of the game and assimilate what the Dolphins did last week. I think I did that but let me know what other sneaky, off-the-beaten-path keys to victory the Miami Dolphins need to start the year 3-0 and be the talk of the NFL come Monday.