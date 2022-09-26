Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 3 win vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins sit atop the AFC with a perfect 3-0 record. Here are 10 observations from Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Don’t look now, but your Miami Dolphins are 3-0 and sit atop the AFC standings as the last remaining unbeaten team in the conference. They have made it through a brutal stretch of their schedule practically unscathed, with one of the league’s softest schedules looming in the coming weeks.
It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, and they didn’t put up the gaudy statistics that they did last week against the Ravens, but Miami was able to beat Buffalo for the first time in 8 tries, and now have a victory and full game lead over the team that many consider to be the best in the NFL. The season is far from over, but there is plenty of reason for fans in South Florida to be excited.
Here are ten observations from Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills:
1. If the crowd can be the 12th Man, the sun can be the 13th
A solid portion of it was Bills fans, but there was a raucous crowd inside Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and you could hear and feel their energy as the game tightened up in the 4th quarter. But as great and as loud as the fans were, the sun and the heat proved to be even more important.
It seemed as though there was a Bills player laying on the ground after every play in the closing minutes, as the heat and fatigue began to affect their bodies and performance. Stefon Diggs seemed to miss every other play during the final two drives for Buffalo as he dealt with cramps on the sideline, and there was even an offensive lineman whose official injury listing was “heat sickness”.