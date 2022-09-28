Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Bengals
The Miami Dolphins will play on Thursday Night this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are 4 bold predictions for the best team in the AFC.
The Miami Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start, and sit atop the standings in the AFC after an off-season of both hype and scrutiny. They’ll look to keep things rolling this week as they head to Cincinnati to face off against the Bengals.
The Dolphins will have their hands full. They are the visiting team on a short week, and are coming off of a grind-it-out game in Week 3 that had Bills players gasping for air and their fans filing grievances against the sun. Miami will assuredly have some level of fatigue, and it will take good performances all around in order for them to top the reigning AFC Champions.
Here are four predictions for the Miami Dolphins in their Thursday Night prime time appearance:
Prediction #1: Ogbah and Phillips both get a sack
The defense had a very solid performance against the Bills, and have been mostly reliable throughout the first three games of the season. But there is a big question mark when it comes to the pass rush, and Josh Boyer and company had better figure out the problem quickly.
The two premiere pass rushers that Miami has on their roster, Jaelan Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah, have combined for just one sack so far this season. After being tied for 5th with most team sacks in 2021, the early regression has become obvious.
Thursday Night could be the game that gets both players back on track. The Bengals offensive line play was subpar in 2021, and they spent on free agents in the off-season to try and remedy the issue. But Joe Burrow is already tied for the league lead in times sacked with 15, as the same woes continue to plague the line in Cincinnati.
This could mean noticeable production for Miami’s main pass rushers, and not a moment too soon.