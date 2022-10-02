What if Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol this week?
By Matt Serniak
Morning folks. I hope everyone’s weekend has been everything you thought it could be. I hope you enjoyed yourself while not paying attention to what was happening with the saga that is Tua’s concussion or alleged concussions, the NFL firing their own neurologist because he sucked at his job but we don’t know why he sucked at his job, and seeing everyone in the word dunk all over the Miami Dolphins even though they were just going by doctor’s orders. I hope you freed yourself from such things.
I was at a gathering celebrating the future birth of my friend’s child when I got texts about the firing. It wasn’t fun to see. At first, I was like, well this makes Mike McDaniel and the team look fine because he’s just going to keep saying that he listened to doctors. I mean, it’s what I would say, and it makes perfect sense.
Then later in the day, the NFL issued new concussion protocols.
You really have to hand it to that NFL. When they see an issue that’s obvious to fix that’s staring right at them, they pounce on it. They don’t rest until the right thing happens. You know, unless it has to do with grown men assaulting women, then the NFL might have to do years of diligence that makes total sense.
We all knew new protocols were going to happen after what happened Thursday. The “Tua Tagoviloa” rule has happened so I guess some good came out of this.
I suppose this is the next domino to fall in this chronicle.
What a world we may be living in after the findings are released. We weren’t in there when Tua was being assessed by doctors. We have no idea what was actually said so quite literally, Tua Tagovailoa might have an incredible damning account to tell investigators.
Or, it was quite simple. He answered all the concussion questions and was deemed fit enough to play. It might be that easy. We all hope it’s that easy. I know I’ll be thinking the worst but maybe, hopefully, my awful thoughts that crush the Miami Dolphins are just irrational feelings.
About the headline of this article, what if and it’s something that is possible but what if Tua Tagovailoa like on Wednesday passes all the concussion protocol tests? He’s currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol which is something many players every week are in. Most of the time, they’re in the protocol for about a week. I don’t have the stats on the average time a player is in the protocol, but it feels like a player is in it a week, and often times they play on Sunday.
Obviously, there is a different lense on Tua Tagovailoa and how the Miami Dolphins handle Tua being in the concussion protocol but there really shouldn’t be. He’s an NFL player with a concussion who is in the concussion protocol. From what all the reports are saying, Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t have any structural damage to his spine or neck. But, I’m not a dumbass. I realize the gravity of how the Dolphins approach Tua getting back on the field is going to be scrutinized no matter what they do.
I’m just saying, it’s not impossible that Tua Tagovailoa passes the tests later this week. He’s currently listed as being out indefinitely but every player in the concussion protocol is out indefinitely until they pass the tests.
Will Mike McDaniel be able to insert Tua back in the lineup if he’s passed everything like other players do every week? Or, is there an embargo on Tua not playing for at least a week or two? We don’t know that answer either. Maybe Stephen Ross, who we haven’t heard from at all due to him being suspended by the NFL which is a hilariously painful cherry on top of the double-decker crap sandwich, has told McDaniel that no matter what Tua Tagovailoa is out a minimum of a few weeks. Who knows?
Personally, I think he will be out for at least two weeks. It very easily can be more. I harken back to Justin Morneau who was a great player for the Minnesota Twins. That guy was having a fabulous career. Then one day, he slid into second base and got hit in the head. He was never the same after it. Read this article about how his concussion affected his play and his life. Truly a sad thing.
I guess we’ll see later in the week just where Tua Tagovailoa is and who will be quarterbacking the Miami Dolphins in New York, a game that I will be at. Look out MetLife Takeover, I’m going to be partying like it’s 1995.
Hopefully, nothing stupid happens between now and then that makes the Miami Dolphins look any more ridiculous. But if I know this team like I know I know this team, then there will be no less than 2-3 wild stories and claims that come out between now and Sunday that paint a picture of the Miami Dolphins being the right hand of the devil. That’s what we’ve signed up being fans of this team.
Oh well, let’s enjoy Sunday football and know that our team is 3-1 with a favorable schedule coming up. Cheers.
