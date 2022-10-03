Dolphins bring back familiar face as the teams 3rd QB with Tua out
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are digging up the bones of history bringing back a familiar quarterback to serve as the third QB with Tua Tagovailoa out.
Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out this week and there is a better than no chance that he doesn’t play the following week against the Vikings. With only two healthy QBs on the roster, the Dolphins needed to add another one.
So with that, welcome back Reid Sinnett.
Sinnett was signed to the Eagles practice squad after final roster cuts were made but the Eagles released him on September 7th. Now, he is back on the Dolphins’ practice squad.
Sinnett is familiar with Miami but not this new Miami team. That being said, the Dolphins, Chris Grier to be precise, knows Sinnett.
The question that many fans are asking is what does this mean for Tua Tagovailoa? Is this a situation that could be because Tua could miss more than just a week or two?
I’m not Grier or McDaniel but it would seem this is simply a case of being smart. Having three QBs on the roster that can practice is important and with Skylar Thompson now the 2nd team QB, it makes sense to have a PS QB just in case something else happens.
During his time with the Dolphins, he was elevated from the PS three total times but has yet to take an NFL snap during a live game.
Miami will continue to evaluate Tua over the coming days if not weeks before he is cleared to return and if we are being honest, should Teddy Bridgewater play well, that time could be extended provided Teddy-B can hold the team up while Tua recovers. At least it would make it an easier decision.