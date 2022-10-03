Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday even if he is cleared of concussion
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are making a move with their star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, they are sitting him out this week against the Jets.
Queue the neverending media heads who will say they should have done this a week before. Regardless of what others say, the Dolphins are taking their QBs health seriously and despite the fact that there has been no indication of severe injury, Miami is going to keep him out this weekend.
Speaking to the media today, Mike McDaniel made the news known.
Some fans have been holding out hope that Tua would be cleared to play but there is no reason to rush him back and risk derailing an already solid start to the season. Teddy Bridgewater should be able to hold the fort down with a week’s worth of practices.
There is no timetable for Tua’s return and there shouldn’t be. There are five different levels that Tua must clear before he can get back on the field. His MRIs and CTs have all been positive for Tua with no negative showings but Miami is still not taking chances.
By making the announcement now, the Dolphins can put to rest any questions about his availability from the media. Miami will face the Jets in N.Y. this week and then return home to face the Vikings.
The next question is will Tua make the trip with the team? My money would be on him being emotional and spirited support for Teddy Bridgewater and he can help with looks that Bridgewater sees on the field so yeah, there is no reason for him not to go to New York with the team.
After this week, the Dolphins will reevaluate Tua’s health and situation and it appears that this will be, as it should, a week-to-week evaluation.