Tua Tagovailoa continues to show no signs of serious injury
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are holding out hope that Tua Tagovailoa can play this week but that is being very optimistic. They will be vilified if he plays.
Thursday was not a good night for the Dolphins or their starting quarterback. Whatever backlash they were dealing with from the wobbly Tua after the Bills game, it was tenfold after Thursday night’s game.
The “everyone is a neurologist” crowd on social media attacked the Dolphins despite the fact that it was the NFLPA’s own hired unaffiliated neurology consultant or UNC, that let Tua return against the Bills. Thursday’s hit was nasty, rather the slamming of Tua to the turf was nasty, he wasn’t hit at all.
Now, days after one of the worst slams in NFL history, we are left to wonder what is going on with the Dolphins QB. According to reports, everything appears to be going well.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that so far, the CT and MRI scans have come back negative. He also said that the Dolphins have sent the images to three different independent specialists for more opinions. So far, nothing abnormal.
This is important because, at some point, Tua will return to the football field and when that happens, the Dolphins will be putting themselves under a microscope that is league wide.
Our own Matt Serniak asked the question, “what if Tua is cleared to play this week?” That is a great question. What do you do? On one hand, if he is cleared and feels fine shouldn’t he make that decision for himself? On the other hand, the talking heads and Twitter docs will have an absolute fit.
For now, as fans, we should be applauding his health, not his potential return. The Dolphins should and need to be careful with him when he comes back and doing everything they can is important but they also have to realize too that Tua is not likely going to tell them he is anything but fine.
This will be an interesting decision by Mike McDaniel when it comes down to making the decision to put him on the field and when. For now, it appears that everything is trending in the right direction physically for Tua, again, not to play this week or next, but to get healthy after a nasty hit and that should be the most important news out of all of this.