Miami Dolphins: These are not the same old New York Jets
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will play the New York Jets this week up north but these are not the gutter rats we have seen in the last decade.
It pains me to say it but the New York Jets are not the same old garbage team we have seen for the last decade or more. Forget the standings where the Jets, after four weeks, find themselves one game behind the Dolphins and Bills and one game ahead of the Patriots. These Jets are different.
Different. A word that many Miami Dolphins fans have used to describe this year’s Dolphins team. The same can be said about New York. Are the Jets going to the playoffs this year? No, they won’t be in the conversation by the time the end of the year rolls around.
Miami was supposed to start the season anywhere from 0-4 to 2-2 but instead, they are 3-1. Predictions for the Jets ranged close to 1-9 or even 0-9. They are 2-2. Why?
It appeared to be another long season for New York given their schedule. After a big loss, 24-9, against the Ravens opening weekend, the Jets bounced back and beat the Browns 31-30. They followed that with a poor performance against the Bengals but on Sunday, they came from behind to beat the Steelers who had the game under control.
This is why this Jets team is different. It’s not because Zach Wilson is a great quarterback, he is far from being average, or their defense is incredibly good, it’s because they don’t stop fighting and they don’t quit on themselves.
This is what the Dolphins will face this week. A team that believes they can play against anyone. Those teams are always dangerous.
The Jets’ secondary has improved considerably this year and their receiving unit has gotten better as well. The Dolphins will have to attack the youth on the team and make them make mistakes. We will get into the matchups later this week but for now, the Dolphins and the fans can’t dismiss the Jets as we have done in the past.
Miami has a four-game win streak going against the Jets including the last two visits to MetLife Stadium. The Dolphins’ last loss was by one point in New York, 2019. Prior to that, the Dolphins had won six of seven with the lone loss coming again, in New York, 2017.
Miami has not won more than four in a row against the Jets since the early to mid-80s. This week will be a tough game with or without Tua Tagovailoa and a lot will come down to how the Dolphins’ offense executes against a team that is getting better.
The same old Jets? Not really, not this year, at least not right now.