3 reasons to remain optimistic about the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins suffered a tough loss last Thursday, but there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the rest of the season.
Emotions were running high for Miami Dolphins fans during and after the team’s loss to the Bengals last Thursday night, and rightfully so.
Fans were as giddy as can be with anticipation for the prime-time contest after Miami got off to an impressive 3-0 start, with a chance to show the world what the “new” Dolphins were all about. But things took an abrupt turn with Tua Tagovailoa’s now infamous injury, and the life was essentially sucked out of the players and the game itself, as the Dolphins lost by 12 points to the reigning AFC champions.
Given the media backlash on Friday, it would be easy to believe that life could be sucked out of the 2022 season entirely. But if you were to sort through the madness and the talking heads who magically earned medical degrees overnight, you’d find (or better yet, remember) that there is some encouraging news surrounding the rest of the season.
It was difficult to believe at the moment, as we saw our newly-anointed franchise quarterback lying motionless on the turf at midfield, but there are still plenty of reasons to believe in this team going forward, and we’ll have a nice 10-day break in between games to get our minds right while the team puts the pieces back together after a tough loss.
Here are three reasons why fans of the Miami Dolphins should remain optimistic in the coming weeks: