The Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel and all the doctors did everything right
By Matt Serniak
I really hope you’re sitting down for this. Take a deep breath so that you can properly take this all in. Okay, here goes. Turns out, and this is going to sound really unbelievable, but it turns out that the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, and all medical personnel that was involved with Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries before at the end of the 1st half against Buffalo did everything correct as the protocol said.
Now I’m all for a good conspiracy but I really don’t think that the NFL along with the NFL Players Association are both colluding with each other to clear the Miami Dolphins. I mean the easiest thing in the world to do would be to say that the NFL-appointed neurologist, who was fired last week and who may be cashing in big time because these findings say that he did his job properly, didn’t do his job properly and that’s why Tua Tagovailoa was allowed back into the game.
The exact opposite happened here and in the end, something good has come out of all this nonsense, There will be new concussion protocols going forward that say if a guy is wobbling or showing any signs of having gross motor instability, they are automatically out of the game. That’s what is best. Yes, it means that sooner than later that a big-name player is going to be told he has to leave the game even though he doesn’t have a head injury but ultimately it’s best for the players.
Big L for all the social media doctors out there who suddenly are having their techniques and abilities in diagnosing players from their basements and living rooms questioned. My suggestion to those poor souls is to watch more episodes of House and maybe add a cane to your attire.
My final word on this before I go back to watching college football is prayers for the Minnesota Vikings. Tua Tagovailoa is going to unleash all his might on you and it may get ugly.
