Prediction Time: The Miami Dolphins win in gritty fashion against the Jets
By Matt Serniak
I have the Miami Dolphins winning a close one over the New York Jets. The Jets are quietly starting to put things together but I ultimately think that Teddy Bridgewater makes enough plays and doesn’t crash the car by not turning the ball over.
I don’t think a ton of points get scored in this contest between AFC East rivals. The Jets’ defense is getting better in the backend and Quinten Williams is a force in the middle. But I also think Zach Wilson will do Zach Wilson type of things where he makes a nice play but cancels it out with a really bad one.
The weather is going to be pristine for an Oct. 9th game in East Rutherford something that I particularly will enjoy since I’ll be attending the game and the MetLife Takeover event.
Like I said in my preview-style article(read here) that came out only a few hours ago, I hope Mike McDaniel harnesses Teddy Bridgewater’s ability to stretch the field with his arm.
It will be nice to know that the Miami Dolphins’ best receivers will be playing.
I mean unless something unforeseen happens, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill should be playing tomorrow. That’s always a good thing.
Hopefully, the running game can get some kind of traction for once which should allow Waddle and Hill to get behind linebackers thus leading to chunk plays out of play-action. I do realize that it is a big IF for the running game to get established so I will try to will that idea into existence.
It’s also excellent to see Xavien Howard on the practice although part of me wouldn’t completely hate seeing him get a game to rest both his groins. I’d rather him out there but we’ve seen what he’s been like when he has to move laterally. It hasn’t been good and I am solely blaming the groins. I feel like this is going to be a season-long thing.
I expect a gritty game. I’ll be especially watching the offensive line, Alec Ingold, and how the receivers block. I think every yard will matter and it might just come down to penalty yards and 3rd down conversions. If that running game can churn out a few more 3rd downs that even lead to flipping fields, not even scores, that will be huge.
Also, Jason Sanders needs to be lights out. None of this missing extra points nonsense. You’re so money and you don’t even know it.
Prediction: Dolphins 17 Jets 13
I suppose I’d take the Miami Dolphins to cover especially since Teddy Bridgewater is magnificent against the spread. The Miami Dolphins are 10-2 in their last twelve against the Jets if that matters to you.
Other wagers, if you’re into that kind of thing are the Mostert and Edmonds over in receiving yards. I think Teddy checks it down a bit.
Hope I see some of you at the game and the tailgate not that I’ll know if I do or not. But, I will tell myself that I met some of the loyal readers no matter what. That’ll be nice. I’ll be the stocky, barrel-chested, perfect frame for a D3 fullback guy wearing a white throwback Jaylen Waddle jersey if you want to say hey or chug a beer. Either one is fine with me. Cheers and FinsUp!!