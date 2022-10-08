4 Sneaky keys to victory for the Miami Dolphins vs the New York Jets
By Matt Serniak
It’s been a very long 10 days since the last time the Miami Dolphins played football. It has felt like we experienced an entire off-season in only those 10 days. But, that will end on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins make the trip to New Jersey to play the New York Jets.
I’m going to say this right now and I don’t care how it sounds. The New York Jets will not be a pushover. Not in the slightest. They are playing with a little bit of irrational confidence right now stemming from their comeback win over the inept Pittsburgh Steelers. The jets are only one game out of first place in the AFC East, albeit it’s only a month into the season. The point is, they have mojo right now and the Miami Dolphins are like Apollo Creed stumbling out to the last round against Rocky.
Right now, the whole world is against the Miami Dolphins. I know that for some that always feels like it’s the case. But it truly feels like everyone wants to see the Miami Dolphins implode and puke all over themselves on Sunday.
We know the reasons why everyone is against the Dolphins regardless if they are being highly hypocritical. Those people are dumb, which Juan elegantly showed in his last few articles. But we know it doesn’t matter. Dumb people, typically, run the show in every avenue of life. The louder and dumber they are, the more smart people just shake their heads, walk away, and say fine let them do whatever they want. It sucks that’s how society works. That was me complaining about the world ever so slightly.
But let’s not forget that the Miami Dolphins have a much better team than the Jets. Their roster is simply superior even without Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphin’s defense is better than the Jets’ offense, but they need to really play like it because there have been times this year when they haven’t played up to their standard.
Mike McDaniel is smarter than Robert Saleh and it has nothing to do with how many douchechills Saleh gives me every time he runs up the steps in the stadium before the game.
The Dolphin’s offense has better players, overall. That’s a fact but the Jets’ have an underrated amount of talent as well on that side of the ball.
Ultimately, the Miami Dolphins are the better, more well-coached team. They just have to block out all the noise and play their game. They absolutely can beat the Jets. They’ve done it like four times in a row. To do that, they have to do all the obvious stuff it takes to win a game. But this article is about the sneaky, under-the-radar things the Miami Dolphins need to do to get to 4-1 and stay on top of the AFC.