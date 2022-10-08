Miami Dolphins: Your rooting guide to Week 5’s games
With the Miami Dolphins looking to make a playoff push, here are the games that fans should have a rooting interest in for Week 5.
Despite the whirlwind of events over the last 10 days, the Miami Dolphins are still one of the top teams in the NFL, and will be looking to get back to their winning ways this Sunday as they travel to New York to take on the Jets.
The Dolphins have a good chance of improving to 4-1 on the year, but it won’t be easy, as the team is dealing with injuries up and down the roster.
But aside from the Miami game, there are a few other contests that will make early impressions in the standings. It is only Week 5, but it is never too early to begin rooting against the teams that could potentially challenge the Dolphins for a playoff spot when the season is winding down.
Here is the rooting guide for Miami Dolphins fans for Week 5:
NFC over AFC
- Detroit Lions over New England Patriots
- Washington Commanders over Tennessee Titans
There are two games this weekend that have obvious candidates when it comes to picking sides, as Dolphins fans should be pulling for any NFC team to defeat any AFC team. Both of the teams we’ll be rooting for will be underdogs this Sunday.
The Lions have been one of the most entertaining teams early on in the season, and will take on the New England Patriots in a battle of 1-3 teams. If the Patriots drop to 1-4 and Miami beats the Jets, the Dolphins will essentially have a 4-game lead on their division rivals due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Titans figure to be a contender for a Wild Card spot during the playoff push, so any loss by them to an NFC team is a good thing. The game will be played in Washington, which could give the Commanders a bit of a boost that they’ll need if they hope to win this one.