Breaking: Xavien Howard OUT vs. Jets with groin injury joins inactives
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released their list of inactive players for today’s game in New York and it is highlighted by one player Miami needed the most. Xavien Howard.
Howard tried to get himself ready to play this week but he can’t go and that creates a problem for an already thin Dolphins secondary.
Miami can’t afford to lose anyone else in the defensive backfield. Already without Byron Jones, the loss of Howard means that Nik Needham, Kader Kohou, and Keion Crossen will have to hold the talented Jets receivers down.
This is not good news for Miami who will also not have their starting quarterback on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Tua Tagovailoa is out but we knew that a couple of days ago.
Joining Tua and Xavien on the inactive list are rookie WR Eric Ezukanma, linebacker Trey Flowers, Salvon Ahmed, and Hunter Long.
With Ahmed out, the Dolphins will have Myles Gaskin for active for the first time since week one where he took 5 special teams snaps and zero snaps on offense.
While Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both active today, we can’t be sure how long or how much work Hill will get today as he has been dealing with a quad issue this week.
There is no bigger loss this week, however than Howard. Howard’s loss today can not be pushed aside. With him out of the game, the Dolphins may not be able to blitz their safeties as much as they prefer as both Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones may need to help with coverage.
Miami’s front will need to get constant pressure on Zach Wilson to eliminate some of the downfield opportunities the Jets may try and push.